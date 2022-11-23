NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Norwich police were called to a mobile home on Mohegan Park Road for a well-being check. Firefighters with the Taftville Fire Department were called to help officers with a technical rescue around 6:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the resident had died and was trapped in a structural collapse under a mobile home, according to a post on Taftville Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire officials said the structure was unstable due to the collapse, so lifting bags, cribbing and other specialized equipment were brought in.

Once the person was removed from the debris, fire officials said the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The person’s name has not yet been released by police.

A Norwich Building official has condemned the structure. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.