Person rescued from house fire in Mystic sustains life-threatening injuries, taken to hospital by Lifestar; evacuee also injured

New London

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A person who was rescued from a house fire in Mystic Thursday sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Lifestar to the hospital, according to Groton Town Police.

At around 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence at 97 Somersett Drive for a report of a structure fire with a person trapped inside. Officers arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames,

Police said one occupant was able to safely evacuate but officers reported a second occupant was trapped in the upstairs bedroom. Firefighters rescued the trapped occupant who was then transported by Lifestar to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the other occupant was transported to L&M Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple fire companies responded to the fire along with a Salvation Army Mobile Canteen that assisted first responders with food and beverages.

Fire Investigators from the Town of Groton Police Department and members of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit remained on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone who has information regarding this fire investigation is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

