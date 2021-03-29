Person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in New London home

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a New London home early Monday morning.

Police say that at around 5:45 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to the home at 40 Blackhall Street for a structure fire.

According to police, the home was occupied and at least one person has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the blaze. There is no word on the person’s injuries or current condition at this time time.

Fire crews remain on scene, resulting in some road closures in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

