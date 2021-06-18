Pick-your-own strawberry fields opening across the state

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmers we spoke with are raving about this year’s strawberry crop!

‘Pick-your-own’ is up and running at many fields across the state. Down at the Scott’s Yankee Farmer in East Lyme, they say their strawberries are some of the best they’ve seen in the 40 years they’ve been planting. The owner credits the new field.

“The plants look beautiful, the berries are big. There’s lots of them. So, we couldn’t be happier,” said Scott’s Yankee Farmer co-owner, Karen Scott.

She says the season started early this year, so time is running out to get a good batch.   If you want to pick at Scott’s you have to make a reservation.

Other places to pick from include:

