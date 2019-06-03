Plainfield's only food pantry in danger of closing
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Volunteers helped clients Monday morning as they do every week at the Project P.I.N. (People In Need) Food Pantry.
"Everything's sectioned out into vegetables, fruits," explained pantry director Tim Kettle as he walked though the space in the basement of the former school at All Hallows church in Moosup.
When the pantry moved there ten years ago, it was rent free.
For the past year and a half, it has paid $500 a month to offset electricity costs, and, come July 1st, it will have to pay a lot more as All Hallows merges with two other churches.
"They have to absorb these costs, so they're going to close this school down. And if we were willing to stay here, we'd have to pay $3,000 a month to cover all the costs to keep this building operational," said Kettle.
"That's basically the reality we have to face," said Rev. Tadeusz Zadorozny of All Hallows Church, who spoke with News 8 over the phone.
We asked if the pantry could move into one of the other nine buildings the merged parish will have.
"Now is their turn to get back to us to ask about different possibilities," said Father Tadeusz.
"For about a week now, it's been very sleepless nights trying to figure out how we're going to do this," said Kettle.
When News 8 first arrived at the pantry, we met a couple outside who had bags and a box full of food. They had just come from the pantry and they wanted us to let people know just how much locals appreciate and need the pantry.
They didn't want to appear on camera, but they did want that message out. And like many who come there, they were walking. So, they live nearby.
The pantry is the only one in Sterling and Plainfield.
"We're just looking for somebody that maybe we didn't know was out there that had a space to land on our feet," said Kettle.
They want this so they can keep serving 350 families each month and 380 more at Thanksgiving.
