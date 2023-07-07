GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield woman has been charged with narcotics possession after driving erratically on the highway in Lisbon, according to authorities.

On Thursday afternoon, troopers were conducting criminal interdiction on River Road in Lisbon when they observed a car that was failing to stay in the proper lane. Troopers followed the car and conducted a traffic stop on School Street in Griswold.

During the traffic stop, troopers observed several indicators of criminal activity inside the passenger compartment of the car.

State police identified the driver as Adrienne Gallipeau, 33, of Plainfield.

Galipeau was directed to step outside of the car. Troopers then observed illegal contraband in the vehicle’s door handle. A search of the car revealed 15.2 grams of illegal contraband with packaging.

The accused was then placed under arrest without incident and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop E Montville. She was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Galipeau was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on July 27.