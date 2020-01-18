Breaking News
Planned Coast Guard museum has raised more than $50M

New London

by: The Associated Press

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — More than $56 million has been raised to build a Coast Guard museum in Connecticut.

The Day newspaper reports that the National Coast Guard Museum Association has secured $15 million in federal funds, $21 million in private donations and $20 million through state borrowing for the downtown New London waterfront project.

The Day reports the museum is projected to cost at least $100 million. Construction was supposed to start early this year, but has been pushed back towards the end of 2020.

The 80,000-square-foot, five-story, partially glass building is expected to take four years to build.

