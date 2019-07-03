Plans to transform Seaside State Park in Waterford hit roadblock

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plans to turn an old hospital in Waterford into a destination hotel have hit a road block.

The state has been unable to find a developer for the project. They say neither of the two proposals they received met the criteria.

The state wanted to turn the old tuberculosis hospital at Seaside State Park into a lodge and spa. Officials say they are figuring out their next steps.

