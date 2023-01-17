NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A new facility in Norwich will cut down on travel times for new police recruits, hopefully drawing more to the profession.

The satellite training academy means that cadets on the eastern side of the state no longer have to travel to Meriden.

“We’re hoping that the convenience of this academy will pique somebody’s interest into maybe looking to this as a career,” Wilfred Blanchette III, the executive director of the Law Enforcement Council of Connecticut, said. “This is an honorable career.”

The nonprofit council received certification from the Police Officer Standards and Training Council to open the satellite location.

At the facility, located on Stott Avenue, students will do classroom work, firearms training, physical fitness and arrest technique training. It’s the same type of learning they’d receive in Meriden, only without a week-long stay or long commute.

That’s something that is already attractive to students.

“I’m able to still spend time with my family and my children, go home every night, see them on the weekends, and still achieve a goal of mine,” Class Sgt. Amanda Wauffle said.