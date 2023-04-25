LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of vandalizing a church in Gales Ferry turned himself into Ledyard police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police said 33-year-old Madison Barrett of Norwich turned himself in on a warrant held by the Ledyard Police Department just before 6 a.m. Barrett was taken into custody and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the second degree, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

The warrant alleged that Barret forced his way into Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Route 12 in Gales Ferry on March 11 around 1 a.m. While inside the church, Barrett allegedly vandalized and painted profanity inside the property.

Barrett was held on a $30,000 court-set bond and is due in New London court.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app