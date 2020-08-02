Police believe two men shot in large group outing were intended targets of violence

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were shot under unknown circumstances Sunday morning in New London.

At approximately 12:13 a.m., New London Police officers arrived to the area of Shaw Street and Ann Street for a report of shots fired, where they found a large group of individuals, according to officials.

Officers located a male in the roadway of Ann Street and determined he had been shot. The extent of the unidentified male victim’s injuries were unknown, however, he was reported to have been semiconscious as a result of the gunshot he sustained.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An investigation into the incident ensued at the scene when officers learned another male victim with a gunshot injury arrived at the same local hospital as the first victim.

Investigators determined both of the male victims had been shot at the same outing in the area of Shaw Street and Ann Street.

No details were provided on the condition or extent of injuries sustained by the second male victim.

New London Police detectives arrived to collect evidence and process the scene of the shootings. Officials believe the two shooting were not random acts. An investigation into the shootings remains active.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 44 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).