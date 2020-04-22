Police: Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Groton

New London

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night.

According to Groton officers, the fatal accident occurred on Eastern Point Road in the area of General Dynamics Electric Boat at 10:08 p.m. Police say a pedestrian was walking along a crosswalk when the vehicle struck the victim. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver sustained no injuries.

The identities of the victim and driver have not been released.

