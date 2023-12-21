WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marks 11 years since a Waterford man was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley and police are still searching for answers in his case.

Police said Kyle Seidel was found lying in the parking lot of Halftime Lounge and Bowling Alley on Dec. 21, 2012, with a single gunshot wound. Seidel was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Waterford police said detectives have active leads in the case and that they have located new witnesses and interviewed previous ones, however, there are small pieces of information that are still needed.

Former Governor Dannel Malloy authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in this case in 2014 and the reward is still available.

Anyone with information about the case or who may have witnessed either Seidel or the suspects, contact the Waterford Police Department at (860) 442-9451 or call detectives at (860) 442-0645. People can also email cold.case@ct.gov or call the Cold Case Tip Line at 1(866) 623-8058.