GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are praising K9 Gillie who tracked down a Meriden man with eight active arrest warrants.

On Friday at 5:40 p.m., troopers responded to a call in the parking lot of Lisbon Landing. Reports said a man was driving around and falling asleep at the wheel.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 46-year-old Meriden man parked in the middle of the roadway in front of the Michael’s craft store. When asked to provide identification, the man gave them a license, but the picture was not of him. The man grew angry when asked for proper identification. The situation quickly escalated and he drove away, driving over the center median island as he sped out of the parking lot.

Troopers were able to catch up to the car around exit 24 on Interstate 395 in Griswold. However, the car was damaged, disabled, and unoccupied.

That’s when K9 Gillie and her handler jumped into action.

The pup tracked the man a quarter of a mile through the woods and led troopers directly to him. According to Connecticut State Police, he was hiding in thick bushes.

Responders arrested him in the woods and discovered his active arrest warrants. He was also served additional charges.