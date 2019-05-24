Police give insight into school investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jevon Elmore (New London Police) [ + - ] Jevon Elmore (New London Police) [ + - ] Video

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - The latest person arrested in the New London school sex scandal was arraigned today.

25 year old Jevon Elmore is the second staff member charged with second degree sexual assault. And tonight police are talking.

Because the warrant for Elmore's arrest remains sealed police were limited in what they could say but Capt. Brian Wright did give some insight into the investigation.

He says the arrest of Jevon Elmore came about from information developed during the investigation into 35 year old Corriche Gaskin who allegedly videotaped a sex act with an eighth grader at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School where he was a behavioral specialist

Captain Wright says both men are accused of inappropriate behavior with young people and just as investigators believe they have a handle on things more complaints come in.

Elmore worked as a paraprofessional at Bennie Dover and a Track Volunteer at New London High School.

He was arraigned today in New London Superior Court and remains on paid administrative leave.

Police say both men knew each other, and they are investigating whether or not they knew of each other's alleged actions.

The captain says the alleged inappropriate relationships did not happen overnight and victims may have been groomed.

"Some complicating matters are shame," said Captain Wright. "Unfortunately when you deal with young people there may be the thought that it was real or there was some type of regard there and not willing or able to accept that they were victimized and they were taken advantage of. So I think those things make it complicated."

Captain Wright is hoping in light of what has happened others who may have also been affected realize it and come forward or seek help.

He says more arrests are possible.

News 8 has also just confirmed that another school administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave.

A letter send to the person who works at the Winthrop Elementary Magnet School alleges the person has inappropriately interacted with a student or students.

We are not naming the person because he or she has not been charged. The matter was reported to the Department of Children and Families.

