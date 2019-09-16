Police have identified pair that abandoned dog at the Norwich pound without notice

by: Teresa Pellicano

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have identified two individuals who abandoned a dog at a pound in Norwich without notice September 10th.

In a post September 16th, NPD reported that a male and female were caught on surveillance camera abandoning a dog outside a pound without notice around 3:45pm.

NPD were able to identify the suspects after asking the public’s help in a post on Facebook.

NPD encourages those who can no longer care for their dogs to bring them to a shelter during business hours and to not abandon them “on a 2-foot leash for an extended period of time without food and water.”

“Never leave an animal at the pound unattended. If you need help surrendering a dog please contact the on-duty ACO to make an appointment.”

– Norwich Police Department

NPD have not yet released the names of the suspects.

NPD is investigating.

