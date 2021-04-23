Police identify Norwich woman killed in Stonington crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwich woman was killed in a Stonington crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say that just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a car crash in the area of Coogan Blvd. and Jerry Browne Road in Mystic. Upon arrival, it was discovered that two vehicles were involved in a collision and that the drivers, and sole occupants of each car, were injured

An ambulance transported both of the drivers to L&M hospital, where 52-year-old Michelle L. McMullen, of Norwich, was pronounced dead.

The other driver involved was identified as 19-year-old Ryan Brown, of Mystic. There is no word on his injuries at this time.

Coogan Blvd. was closed for several hours following the crash for the investigation.

Police are asking witnesses that they haven’t spoken with to help clarify the cause of the collision. If you have any information, contact detectives at 860-599-7552.