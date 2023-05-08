WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police took two suspects into custody following an attempted Norwich robbery and subsequent police pursuit in Wethersfield.

State police said the suspects attempted to rob an ATM in Norwich. They are described as two black men — one with an orange hoodie and another with a black sweatshirt.

The suspects’ Acura TLX car was initially seen in the Wethersfield area. Then, they exited the highway in the wrong direction, damaging the vehicle before abandoning it on the Exit 25 off-ramp.

The suspects fled the scene by foot in the area of Exit 26, police said.

State troopers and Rocky Hill assisted Norwich police with drones and bloodhounds to search for the suspects. A Cessna airplane also circled the area.

This is a developing story.

