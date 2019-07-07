Police investigate car vs pedestrian accident on Riverview Drive in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was struck by a car on Riverview Drive Sunday morning, according to East Lyme Police.

The chief of police said the initial investigation determined the vehicle was exiting 91 Riverview Drive around 7:09 a.m. when the pedestrian was hit.

East Lyme Police, Niantic Fire and East Lyme Ambulance responded to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital via LifeStar.

Riverview Drive was closed for investigation but has since been opened.

People with information are asked to contact East Lyme Police at 860-739-5900.

==

