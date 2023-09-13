NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police say they are investigating after bail enforcement personnel shot a fleeing subject Tuesday night in Norwich.

According to police, officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area of Lake Street for reports that a wanted person had fled from bail enforcement personnel.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that personnel fired “bean bag” shotgun rounds into and at the subject’s vehicle while he was fleeing from them. Police say the personnel did strike the suspect, but he then fled the scene.

The extent of the subject’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the subject is asked to call Detective Peter Karasuk at 860-886-5561.

