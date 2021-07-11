Police investigate after man found shot in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are currently investigating a non-fatal shooting on Vauxhall Street early Saturday.

Police said New London Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious male in a residential backyard on Vauxhall Street at 1:15 A.M.

Police responded and upon arrival they located a male gunshot victim in the yard.

The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening and the investigation is active at this time. The incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).