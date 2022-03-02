STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted armed home invasion Tuesday night in Stonington.

Police received a call around 9:45 p.m. from someone in a home on Liberty Street, reporting that several armed people came to their back porch and attempted to gain entry.

When confronted by the people in the home, the suspects ran off and fired a shot toward the house as they left the property, police said.

Officers found a suspicious van on Liberty Street. When police approached it, one suspect ran away and officers detained a second suspect. Police said the detained suspect was involved in the attempted home invasion and was arrested. Investigators later determined the van was stolen out of New York.

K-9s attempted to track the suspects, and the Pawcatuck Fire Department utilized their drone with infrared imaging to check the area for the suspects. Police said two Everbridge messages were sent to residents in the area, explaining the police activity and requesting any suspicious activity be reported to police.

The case remains under investigation.