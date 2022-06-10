NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police, the Taftville Fire Department, and American Ambulance responded to a fatal crash in Norwich on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Hunters Rd. and Mohegan Park Rd., according to police statements. They believed that one car was turning off of Mohegan Park Rd. while another was traveling on Hunters Rd., when the two cars made contact and caused each other significant damage.

One driver was transported to William W. Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced dead by hospital officials.

The driver and passengers of the second vehicle were transported with minor injuries to William W. Backus Hospital, according to police.

As a result of the crash, officials said that Harland Rd. was closed to traffic for approximately two hours while the investigation was underway.

Officials also stated that the victim’s name is being withheld until police notify the victim’s next of kin.

Police asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact Detective Cannata or Lieutenant Lazzaro at the Norwich Police Department at (860)-886-5561.