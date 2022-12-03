GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny.

Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway.

One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police.

The suspect left the store and fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. The male suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing. The vehicle in which the suspect fled in was reportedly being operated by a female operator and was described as a black four-door sedan.

Police have released photos of the alleged suspect.

(Photo): Groton Town Police – Alleged suspect in a robbery at Henny Penny.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 860-441-6716.