NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police and fire officials have assumed a homicide and arson investigation on Sherman Street after a woman died Wednesday night. A suspect has been placed into custody.

Police said that in the evening around 10:30 p.m., they received a 911 call reporting a fire at a building on Sherman Street. Emergency services immediately went to the scene to investigate the incident.

The New London Fire Department stated that they found an active blaze when they arrived at the scene, and they began working to extinguish the flames.

An adult man and woman along with one child, a 1-year-old infant, were found on the scene, fire officials said. The woman and infant were discovered inside the home, while the man was found at the back of the residence. Medical attention was issued to all of the victims once they were found.

The man and baby were transported to the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for medical care, and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, said officials. The woman, however, was pronounced dead by a medical professional on the scene.

After further investigation, police said in a press conference that the fire investigation has since turned into a homicide and arson investigation. The man found injured in the back of the house is believed to be involved in the woman’s homicide.

Police stated that this was a domestic and isolated incident, and the 23-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. Officials said he is cooperating with the police.

The victims have not been identified yet by officials, and neither has a cause of death for the woman who died.

Fire crews have the scene under control and have put out the flames, and now an investigation is underway.

Stay with News 8 for updates.