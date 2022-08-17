NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared.

Once on the scene, officers discovered numerous shell casings in the intersection of Broad Street and Baltic Street just off of Boswell Avenue.

The investigation so far suggested that this was a targeted attack rather than a random act of gun violence, according to officials. Police believe the two parties knew each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by police to contact Detective Seidel at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email at mseidel@cityofnorwich.org, or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.

All information can be kept confidential, authorities said.