NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in New London Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting near the America Best Value Inn on 380 Colman St. at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday. Investigations lead officers down the road to the Clarion Inn located at 269 North Frontage Rd.

A suspect was located in one of the hotel rooms where the shooting with the officer took place. The suspect was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. His status is currently unavailable.

The New London States Attorney Office will assist the Inspector General and State Police’s Major Crime Unit in investigating the shooting.