NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the basketball courts on West Thames Street near South Street. When patrol units arrived on scene, they found spent shell casings in the parking lot.

According to police, one victim was identified, treated at Backus Hospital and then released.

Multiple people and vehicles fled the area at the time of the shooting, police said. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138 or rcannata@cityofnorwich.org. You can also call the department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.