GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — City of Groton police are investigating after a body was found in the water off Eastern Point Beach.

Officers said the body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the Thames River.

Police have not identified the deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will do an autopsy and release a cause of death.

Officials have not said if they suspect foul play.

In addition to police, the case is being investigated by the New London County State’s Attorney’s Office.