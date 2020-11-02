2 injured in Salem school bus crash on Rt 85, no student on board

 

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a school bus crash in Salem early Monday morning.

According to DOT officials, Route 85 at Sullivan Road has been closed due to a school bus crash.

Police say the driver, Andrea Malarkey, 40, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Malarkey went off the road, hit a mailbox, and crashed into a rock wall. Her bus tipped on its side.

Malarkey was flown to the hospital. An adult passenger suffered minor injuries.

No children were inside at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

