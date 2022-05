COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 16 in Colchester Tuesday night.

Officials said two cars crashed head-on on Route 16 near Standish and Skinner roads just before 7 p.m.

Route 16 at Standish Road is closed due to the investigation, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.