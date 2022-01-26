Police investigating fire, report of shots fired in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fire and a report of shots fired on Granite Street in New London Wednesday night.

New London Police Department Captain Matthew Galante said the majority of the people inside the building where the fire occurred are displaced. He said the Red Cross is helping those residents.

He said he could not comment any further on the situation as it is an “active and fluid investigation.”

A tenant who lives in the building told News 8 she heard a loud bang, went to lie down and then heard officers banging on her door who came in and pulled her out. She said she had no idea there was a fire until she walked outside and saw flames coming from the third floor.

“Next thing I hear, people kicking at my door, banging at my door, I screamed ‘hold on…’ that’s when the cops grabbed me by my arm and said ‘get outside, hurry up, quick,’ so I didn’t know we had a fire or what happened until I got outside,” said Elizabeth Soules.

She said the shooting happened right outside her front door which is why the street is blocked off. News 8 is still trying to get that confirmed by police.

News 8 was told it was a historical home that has been around for years and actually turned into a multi-family home.

News 8 was also told pets and medications are inside but it is still an active crime scene.

The New London Police Department is being assisted by Connecticut State Police, New London’s Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Galante said police will be at the scene for the majority of the night.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.