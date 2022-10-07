NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut Friday night.

Officers say a man with a gun robbed Sam’s gas station located at 275 Washington Ave. in Norwich just after 7:30 p.m. The suspect got away with some money.

Ledyard police are also investigating an armed robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road. Police said the store was robbed at gunpoint just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect described in both armed robberies was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a black puffy winter jacket or hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a gray/black mask.

Ledyard police released surveillance photos of the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace armed robbery suspect.

No one was hurt in either incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400 or the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

Stonington and Groton police are also investigating similar incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.