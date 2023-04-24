NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made a second arrest on Friday in connection to the alleged pistol-whipping of a woman that occurred earlier this month in New London, authorities said.

On April 10, New London police responded to the report of a woman who had been struck by a gun in the area of Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street. Officers learned the victim has been struck in the head by a firearm and a bullet was discharged in the process. The victim was not shot.

She was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 19, police arrested 28-year-old Masseiyah Williams Jr. of Norwich in connection to the assault. He was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Williams Jr. was initially held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

On Friday, April 21, 49-year-old Masseiyah Williams Sr. of New London was also arrested in connection to the pistol-whipping.

Masseiyah Williams Sr. (SOURCE: NLPD)

Williams Sr. was charged with second-degree assault and held on a $150,000 cash/surety bond. He appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481.