OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is missing following a car crash in Old Saybrook Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene of a one-car crash, where a car reportedly flew into a group of trees, on Essex Road around 3:15 p.m.

At the scene, police did not find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno of Old Saybrook.

Police conducted a K9 track, with the assistance of the Waterford Police Department K9 Unit, with no success. Officials also checked his home and surrounding areas, but did not find him.

No one has heard from Lagno, and police are worried as he may be on foot or injured in the cold temperatures.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lagno are urged to contact the OSPD at (860) 395-3142.

