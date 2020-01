LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting in Westerly, R.I. lead to a foot pursuit in Ledyard Saturday night.

Ledyard and Mashantucket Tribal police are searching on foot near Shewville Road and Coachman Pike for a suspect that shot and killed one person on Marriott Avenue in Westerly, R.I.

According to Ledyard police, the suspect may be armed.

Police are warning residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Drivers should also avoid the area.