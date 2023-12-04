WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for suspects they say stole over $2,000 worth of breast pumps from A Walmart store in both Waterford and Norwich.

Waterford police said two people entered the Waterford Walmart on Nov. 30 at around 10:30 a.m. after they had gone to the Norwich Walmart.

The suspects took five breast pumps, which are valued at $2,055, and left the store without buying them. Police said the suspects were on the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call or email Officer Surdo at nsurdo@waterfordct.org or 860-442-9451 ext. 2332.