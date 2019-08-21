Police search for vandals who damaged Preston greenhouse

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– When workers at Hart’s Greenhouses in Preston came into work Monday morning they noticed some of the mums had started to wilt. When they looked a little closer they also noticed that hundreds of these drip lines were cut with either a scissors or a sharp knife.

They’re not sure but they did see that they were cut and they had to be replaced.

Now police are searching for those vandals.”

“It’s sad to hear that somebody actually vandalized it or stole even from them. Luckily they didn’t destroy more while they were there,” said Ken Zachem, Lu-Mac’s Package Store.

It took two workers about five hours to fix all these damaged lines and they believe it would have taken the vandals quite a bit of time too to make the cuts.