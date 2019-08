Police in New London are searching for the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened on State Pier Road on Friday afternoon. Police said a truck pulled up while a nine-year-old girl was walking up her driveway.

A man inside told the girl her mother had sent him to pick her up. The girl told police he was touching himself when he opened the door.

She ran to a relative’s home.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call New London police.