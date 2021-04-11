Police searching for suspect, vehicle in armed carjacking in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a reported carjacking in broad daylight Sunday.

Police say they received a call from a woman who said her car was rear-ended on Bank Street just before 1 p.m. According to police, she got out of the car to check for damage and when she did someone got out of the other car, pointed a gun at her, and stole her car.

The suspect is being described as a dark-skinned man. The car is reportedly a silver 2018 Infinity Q-60 with Connecticut plates 4AFSE4.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call New London Police.