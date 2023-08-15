NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are on the hunt for an alleged bank robber who is believed to be responsible for a string of robberies in the city.

The Liberty Bank at the Salem Turnpike is believed to be the suspect’s latest target. According to police, just before 3 p.m. the suspect went inside and robbed the Liberty Bank. Police said the suspect did not show a weapon.

Shortly after the robbery, police K9s began trying to track down the suspect.

Police believe the suspect attempted to rob the Core Plus Credit Union in Norwich on Tuesday, but his attempt was unsuccessful. Police said the suspect may have encountered security at the Core Plus Credit Union and ran away, just before robbing the Liberty Bank.

Authorities believe the suspect is also behind two bank robberies that occurred in Norwich last week. The Chelsea Groton Bank on West Main Street and the Dime Bank on Norwich Avenue were both robbed on Aug. 7.

The suspect has been described as a light-skinned tan male. Police said the suspect was seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jean shorts, white ankle socks and sneakers.

Police said a dye pack exploded during the robbery and may be visible on the alleged bank robber.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees the suspect to immediately call 911.