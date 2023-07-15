NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively searching for a 15-year-old from Norwich who has been missing for almost two weeks.

According to Norwich police, Pearce was last seen by her family at 10:00 a.m. on July 2nd. Pearce is a Black woman, approximately 5’3’’ and weighs about 140 lbs. She left on foot in the area of Settlers Dr. where Pearce was last seen wearing a gray LSW sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike flip flops.

A Silver Alert was issued shortly after Pearce’s disappearance. Police have made progress in the investigation but she has yet to be located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brianna Pearce are encouraged to contact Officer Szuba at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3571 or by email at jszuba@cityofnorwich.org. All information provided can be kept confidential.