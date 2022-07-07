NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparations for Sailfest 2022 are underway.

The three-day waterfront festival begins Friday. Vendors, rides, and other folks were setting up Thursday. There will also be streets closed where more vendors and entertainment will be taking place.

A lot of the stores downtown and people are getting very excited for this event which brings hundreds of thousands of people to the city on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The big highlight of the event are the fireworks over the Thames River on Saturday night but all weekend-long there will be plenty to do.

The police union in the city has raised concerns because of low staffing levels and so many people coming into the city, but the mayor assured everyone there are a lot of preparations underway for that with cooperation among several different agencies to make sure the event will be as safe as possible.

“We share the union’s concerns. We always have concerns about public safety during an event like this. You have to. But we’ve planned intensely with our federal partners, our state partners, our local partners and there’s a lot of resources going into providing public safety for this weekend for the crowds,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

News 8 spoke with the police chief in New London who said all sworn personnel from top to bottom, including himself, will be on duty this weekend to try to make sure this is an uneventful event.