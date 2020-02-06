Porter and Chester provides job training as Electric Boat employment expands

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Porter and Chester has been in New London for about 16 months and it continues to grow just as Electric Boat continues to grow. EB just recently announced that it will be adding 18,000 jobs over the next ten years.

“Two hots, a neutral, and a ground,” an instructor tells Nathan Phillips, who is an electrical student at Porter and Chester Institute in New London. He is learning how to wire an electrical box as part of the hands on part of his training.

“There’s a lot more to the program than just connecting wires to outlets and putting in light bulbs,” said Phillips.

It’s training aimed at getting students ready for the workforce, one which continues to grow in southeastern Connecticut with expansions at Electric Boat.

“Having this here, it’s like right up the road five minutes away,” said Phillips.

Electrical and the newly added CAD, or Computer Aided Drafting programs, provide the training which could help float students into the submarine building industry.

Steve Asprelli will be among the first graduates of the yearlong CAD program this spring.

“I know it’s job security if you get into a place like that or I can go to a private firm but Electric Boat is my main goal because I like to do that kind of stuff,” said Asprelli.

The CAD program was added to the curriculum last April to help meet Electric Boat’s growing needs and other programs could be added in the future.

“Our career services adviser works specifically with them to find out what positions they’re looking for,” said Carol Cournoyer, the New London Campus Director for Porter and Chester Institute.

The Groton shipbuilder recently announced it plans to hire another 18,000 employees over the next ten years.

“They have quite a few people who will be retiring and they’re actively looking to fill those positions and have people work with their senior members so that they can be fully trained in those positions,” said Cournoyer.

A challenge students may now be more ready to tackle.

“They give you all the tools you need and you got to do the rest,” said Aprelli. “I feel like I”m ready.”