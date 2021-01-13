Positive COVID tests within New London’s Public Works Department could lead to delays in garbage pick-up

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, garbage and recycling could be sitting on sidewalks a little bit longer this week and that’s because of the eleven people currently working in the solid waste department of the Public Works Department six have called out because of positive COVID-19 tests.

This all began last Tuesday and it posed quite a challenge. Especially because a lot of those workers hold special licenses to drive those big trucks and run the transfer station.  Fortunately, they were able to find other workers from the Parks and Highway divisions who had the same licenses and were able to help out.

“We have ten thousand stops that we make in a given a week. In terms of picking up throughout the city and that’s… I consider that or lack of that a health emergency,” said Brian Sear, New London Public Works Director.

Sear wants to assure residents that garbage and recyclables will be picked up on the day they’re supposed to be. He doesn’t want to see this stuff piled up to the next day which would just cause more work for the limited crews.

He says though it may just be later than usual. One resident told us she saw her garbage picked up at night.

