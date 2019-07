SALEM, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police and CT DEEP responded to a possible drowning at Gardner Lake early Sunday afternoon.

Salem Fire Chief Eugene Maiorano told News 8 an unconscious teen was pulled out from Gardner Lake.

An ENCON officer performed CPR until EMS arrived at the scene, CT DEEP said.

The male teen was then taken to Backus Hospital, DEEP officials said. His condition is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.