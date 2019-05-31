Preparing for Hurricane Season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) - More than 200 American Red Cross volunteers are taking part in a three-day training where they learn leadership skills and get CPR certified or at lease renew their certification.

They are getting ready for when disaster hits.

"Shouldn't be anything on the faces," an instructor told the group in the CPR class. "Rise to your feet please you got more to do."

But the volunteers are not the only ones who need to prepare on this eve of Hurricane Season which starts June first.

"We want everyone in Connecticut to know their risk," said Neil Brockway, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross.

Here is a list of 8 tips to help you prepare for Hurricane Season.

Determine your risk. Create an evacuation plan. Build an emergency kit. Be informed. Learn about your community's Hurricane Response plan. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for alerts and other information. Keep insurance policies and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. Protect windows with storm shudders or plywood. Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

"If you are on a coastline are you in an area that can flood from storm surges," said Brockway. "If you're more inland in the state you need to be prepared for power outages."

"Talk to your family that is the most important thing," said Sue Rochester-Bolen with the American Red Cross. "Talk to your family."

While volunteers prepare to take action in an emergency, residents can prepare to take shelter.

"This is what you can do when you're retired and you have a passion for helping others," said volunteer Peter Prowe.

Today's training took place in Montville but it will continue Saturday and Sunday at the Groton Senior Center.

"I think I am prepared," said Nicole Thornton of New London. "I have plenty of water."

Having supplies and a plan may make a difference when dealing with what you can't control.

"I try to hope that the tree don't fall on the house," said Thornton.

