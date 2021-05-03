President Biden to be keynote speaker for Coast Guard Academy 2021 graduation ceremony

FILE – In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. Biden has moved into a new phase of his presidency, having already begun to face a historic series of crises and largely dedicating his first 100 days to steady a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans and devastated its economy. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

NEW LONDON, Conn, (WTNH) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (CGA) has announced Monday that President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at its 2021 spring commencement later this month.

This will be the second time President Biden has addressed a graduating class at the CGA; his first address was in 2013, while he was serving as Vice President.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

The 140th graduation ceremony will take place on May 19 at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public. However, the event will be streamed live here.