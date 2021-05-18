Presidential motorcade arrives in Groton ahead of US Coast Guard Academy commencement

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden’s motorcade arrived Tuesday morning at Groton New London airport. We spotted it going to a local gas station to fill up and get ready for Wednesday’s commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The cars all have their Washington D.C. plates on but the presidential decals and the flags, which usually adorn the motorcade, have not been attached yet.

RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard Academy preparing for Pres. Biden’s visit as keynote speaker for graduation next week

Two of the 240 or so graduates from the Coast Guard Academy are from right in Groton.

We were able to catch up with both of them ahead of graduation. After graduation, one will be going to a buoy tender in Hawaii and the other on a buoy tender in Alaska. Both of them are excited to have the president speak at their graduation.

“It’s super huge,” said Cadet Jordan Park, “I remember graduating high school and the president coming here four years ago and it was like this big deal and the roads were closed and everything like that, and then all my friends in high school knew that I was coming here and that was like on the horizon for like my graduation so it’s really crazy that it’s happening now.”

“I’m fortunate enough to have my mom be retired so she is able to present my commissioning to me which I think is super awesome,” said Cadet Abby Casey.

Just as it arrived, the motorcade will leave on a plane after Wednesday’s commencement address.