Preston farm allows you to pick your own tulips, create bouquets in time for Mother’s Day

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Flowers are always a popular gift on Mother’s Day and now picking them could be a nice outing for you and your mom.

So many colors and so many varieties.

“Tulips are like wow look at me,” said Keriann Koeman, who along with her husband Jeroen own the Wicked Tulips Farm in Preston.

Three hundred thousand tulips fill the two and a half acre farm where folks like Linsey Diamond and Jeff Benoit of Plainfield picked two bucketfuls of flowers.

“We tried to get one of every kind we could find,” said Diamond. “Mix it up a little.”

“Like these red ones don’t even look like tulips,” said Benoit. “I thought they were beautiful. I love getting flowers for the house brighten it up and everything.”

“Look at that,” said Koeman, who held a purple tulip with thin splayed out leaves. “It’s just stunning.”

That is Koeman’s favorite flower this year. She has quite a few

“And this one,” said Koeman as she held up a yellow tulip. “Look at that. Has fringe on it. Isn’t that amazing.”

She and her husband Jeroen who is from Holland own this farm and another one in Exeter, Rhode Island.

“His dad was a tulip grower,” said Koeman. “His dad before him was a tulip grower.”

And now they are carrying on that family tradition with Wicked Tulips. Tuesday is the first day of the U-Pick season just in time for Mothers Day.

“Maybe thirty or forty different varieties here,” said Koeman.

Visitors need to sign up for an appointment on the Wicked Tulips website and then they can wander the colorful fields to create their own unique arrangement.

“It’s just magical and I think you can just take a breath and look at tulips. You’re like ‘wow I didn’t know that was a tulip,'” said Koeman.

If you want to create your own tulip garden, they also sell the bulbs there and online. They need to be planted in the fall so after a long winter they bloom the next spring.

“They need that cold period in order to produce a flower,” said Koeman.